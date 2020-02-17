BAD TO WORSE: New hurdles for Somerset shops

LOST TIME: Maria Carseldine said she would now have to spend an additional three to four hours a week travelling to and from the bank in Woodford.

LOST TIME: Maria Carseldine said she would now have to spend an additional three to four hours a week travelling to and from the bank in Woodford.

FOR businesses surrounding Kilcoy, the ANZ branch on William Street is the only nearby option.

But, the bank recently confirmed it would be closing its doors for the last time on February 27, leaving many local businesses fearing the worst.

The William Street branch plays an important role in the day to day business of Kilcoy bakery Coff and Co.

Sales assistant Maria Carseldine would visit it about three days a week to make deposits and get change for the float.

Now, she will be making a one hour round-trip to Woodford, multiple times a week.

"That will be during the week when we run out of money and at the end of the week when we have to get change," Ms Carseldine said.

Making fewer trips to the bank and taking more cash out at a time would not be viable due to security reasons and the uncertainty of cash sales.

"We try to have enough so we only have to get change on a Friday but if we have a big rush on cash, we would be going and getting notes changed," she said.

The added travel time meant Maria would need to be away during busy periods at the bakery - which would affect productivity.

"I will have to be out on Friday, which is one of our busier days leading into the weekend," she said.

"I'll be getting into work an hour late because the bank doesn't open until 9.30am, which is when I'm usually meant to start work."

Ms Carseldine said she worried the loss of the ATM attached to the branch was also bad news for business.

"If people having to go and do their banking, they're going to go to Woodford and spend their money there," she said.

"We've got a feeling it might affect our business."

