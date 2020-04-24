Man loses fights to win back lawyer status

A man who was struck off the role of solicitors 22 years ago for professional misconduct has again found bad luck in his endeavour to once again become a lawyer.

Craig Stephen Bax was initially struck off the role of solicitors back in 1998 for backdating documents and for persistent dishonesty.

After two decades of not being a lawyer Bax applied to the Legal Practitioners Admissions Board in July 2018, this time for a declaration on his suitability and character to be a lawyer again - a requirement for admission as a lawyer in Queensland.

The Board refused to declare that Bax was of suitable character to be a lawyer again and Bax appealed to the courts.

The declaration on suitability as a lawyer would've greatly helped Bax easily become a lawyer again.

The Board in its refusal said that the nature of the acts and conduct that led to the finding of professional misconduct and subsequent removal of Bax's name from the Roll of Solicitors were serious.

Bax was initially struck off the role for mishandling and back dating the execution of loan documents and for persistently failing to be honest when questioned over it.

The Board said that the persistent dishonesty inherent in the conduct and behaviour that led to Bax's name being struck off from the roll in 1998 was in contravention of the high standards of integrity, honesty and candour required of members of the legal profession.

The appeal was dismissed and while Bax will be allowed to apply for readmission as a lawyer, it seems unlikely he would be successful if he did.