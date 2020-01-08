Backlash over Margot’s double nomination

MARGOT Robbie will compete against herself at the upcoming BAFTA Awards in February - but not everyone is happy about it.

Robbie received two nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category on Tuesday morning, for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Margot Robbie in Bombshell. Picture: Supplied

Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Picture: Supplied

The treatment of Robbie's largely wordless character, murdered '60s actress Sharon Tate, in the latter film, saw director Quentin Tarantino criticised for what some viewed as underutilising Robbie's talent.

Meanwhile, actresses such as Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina were overlooked for Britain's top movie honours, giving rise to the #BAFTASSoWhite hashtag that began trending on Twitter.

#BAFTASSoWhite they nominated the same white woman twice in the same category so they wouldn’t have to give a slot to a deserving actor of color. — Jefferson Grubbs (@MrScreenAddict) January 7, 2020

Scarlett Johansson was also nominated twice, for best lead actress for Marriage Story and for best supporting actress for six-time BAFTA nominee Jojo Rabbit.

Even the CEO of the BAFTAs admitted to being "very disappointed" in the lack of diversity in the nominations.

Laura Dern, left, and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story. Picture: AP

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit. Picture: Supplied

Speaking on Radio 4 on Tuesday, when Amanda Berry OBE was asked if the 2020 nominations were a "more diverse" list, she said: "If I'm being totally honest, no, I'm very disappointed."

She agreed with the suggestion that the list was "very white", saying, "that's how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn't being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it's an incredibly strong list this year."

Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, who lost the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe award on Sunday night to Laura Dern, was a particularly controversial omission, as was Awkwafina, who became the first American of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actress in The Farewell.

People on Twitter were also asking why Cynthia Erivo was not nominated for her work as slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and why Lupita Nyong'o did not get a best actress nod for her role in Jordan Peele's Us.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award for '12 Years a Slave'. Picture: Getty Images

Todd Phillip's Joker, the origin story of the villainous comic book character, led the BAFTAs nominations, earning 11 nods.

Netflix film The Irishman, a star-studded gangster drama directed by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won the best comedy/musical Golden Globe on Sunday, followed with 10 nominations each.

Also fresh from its triumph at the Golden Globes - where it picked up best drama and best director for Briton Sam Mendes - immersive World War One drama 1917 got nine nominations.

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." Picture: AP

The four movies will compete against South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's darkly comic Parasite for best film at the February 2 awards in London, as well as for best director.

Joker won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival and a Golden Globe acting prize for Joaquin Phoenix, who has received critical acclaim for his transformation from vulnerable loner into confident villain in the movie.

Phoenix got a BAFTA leading actor nod and Joker was also nominated for adapted screenplay, original score, casting, cinematography, editing, sound, production design as well as makeup and hair.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Golden Globe award for Best Performance By An Actor in A Motion Picture: Drama for "Joker". Picture: Getty Images

For leading actor, Phoenix will compete against Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story, Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton in Elton John musical biopic Rocketman and Jonathan Pryce in papal drama The Two Popes.

The nominees for leading actress feature Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for the latest adaptation of Little Women and Charlize Theron for Bombshell, a drama about sexual harassment allegations at Fox News.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Getty Images

Other nominees in this category are Jessie Buckley for musical drama Wild Rose and Renée Zellweger for Judy, in which she plays actress Judy Garland, a role which won her a Golden Globe.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2020 BAFTA AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

Dean-Charles Chapman, left, and George MacKay in a scene from 1917, directed by Sam Mendes. Picture: AP

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe for playing Elton John in Rocketman. Picture: Paramount

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in Judy. Picture: Supplied

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Picture: Supplied

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern with her award for Marriage Story. Picture: AP

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margott Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Parasite. Picture: Supplied

Susanna Fogle, Emily Halpen, Sarah Haskins, & Katie Silverman, Booksmart

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, Parasite

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen in a scene from in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Picture: Supplied

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2 was nominated. Picture: AP

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon

Toy Story 4

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Shuzhen Zhao and Awkwafina in a scene from the movie The Farewell. Picture: Roadshow

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

RISING STAR AWARD (previously announced)

Awkwafina with her Golden Globe. Picture: Getty

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Michael Ward