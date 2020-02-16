Menu
Kaiden France was flown to Townsville Hospital for treatment following a fatal traffic crash that tragedy killed his mother Sharon Luck.
News

Baby in coma as community rallies for grieving family

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
16th Feb 2020 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:05 PM
A BABY boy remains in an induced coma following a fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of beloved mother of six Sharon France.

The tragedy has left a tight-knit Mackay community reeling in shock and prompted fundraising efforts for the grieving family.

Nine-month-old Kaiden France was travelling in the car with his mother when it collided with a small truck on Hay Point Rd at Alligator Creek on Friday.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital and flown to Townsville where he remains with his father, and husband of Sharon, Brad France is by his side.

Kaiden France, 9 months, remains in an induced coma in Townsville following a traffic crash that tragically claimed the life of his mother Sharon France on Hay Point Rd on Friday.
"He had scans done yesterday as he has a fractured skull and a few other injuries," Brad said in a post on social media.

"At this minute they are confident he will pull through. I'm feeling for all people involved."

A gofundme page has been set up for the France family by their community.

Creator Meraine Ford said, "Beautiful France family has had their lives changed forever.

"Sharon France a wonder wife to Brad and mum to six beautiful children was tragically killed on Friday… only minutes from their family home in Timberlands.

Mother of six Sharon France, 40, was killed on Friday after two vehicles collided on Hay Point Rd at Alligator Creek.
"Their youngest son… Kaiden, nine months old, was in the car at the time and is now in intensive care and induced coma in Townsville.

"Brad is with Kaiden.

"Our local Alligator Creek/Timberlands family community is setting up this page for (the) France family to help support them (and) allow them to spend time together as a family to grieve."

