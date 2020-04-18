Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

        premium_icon Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

        News Special posters are lining the windows of local businesses.

        Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        premium_icon Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        News A pet snake escaped its enclosure and went on a long adventure

        What to do if you find yourself out of work

        premium_icon What to do if you find yourself out of work

        News 'The sooner you can get out of unemployment the better'