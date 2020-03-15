Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
News

Two-month-old dies after van and car collide

15th Mar 2020 9:19 AM

A man has been charged over the death of a two-month-old baby boy in an Adelaide Hills road crash yesterday.

A Ford van and a Ford station wagon were involved in a crash at the intersection of Lucky Hit and Warren roads at Cromer just before 12.45pm.

A man, woman and two young children were in the station wagon and were all taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital for treatment.

In a tragic twist, the condition of the two-month-old baby, from Victoria, worsened and was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital.

The child died overnight.

The driver of the station wagon was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in April.

Two occupants in the van suffered minor injuries.

There have now been 25 lives lost on South Australian roads this year, the same number as this time last year.

More Stories

Show More
car crash crashes dangerous driving fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

        Crime Midnight shooting rocks rural street, residents speak of horror aftermath

        UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        premium_icon UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        Crime Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man

        Loo paper stunt stuns voters

        premium_icon Loo paper stunt stuns voters

        News “We are pulling the finger out to help the people who will help us”

        Two women still on loose after Woolworths run turns violent

        premium_icon Two women still on loose after Woolworths run turns violent

        News A 23-year-old Somerset grocery store worker had a trolley shoved into him when he...