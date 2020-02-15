‘Average’ government fails to excite voters

THE verdict of Queenslanders is on the performance of the Palaszczuk Government after five years in power and it's overwhelming - they're average.

An exclusive new YouGov poll commissioned by The Courier-Mail to mark the anniversary has revealed most Queenslanders believe the administration has been mediocre on the issues that matter.

The scorecard taken of more than 1000 voters from across the state showed the strongest endorsement of the Government's efforts since 2015 were on the issue of the economy, schools, jobs and the environment.

However, respondents marked down the administration on crime, cost of living and roads.

The findings come after The Courier-Mail revealed Ms Palaszczuk faced a rising tidal wave of cranky Queenslanders with the poll showing the number of voters who believed the state was careering in the wrong direction outnumbered those who believed the course was correct.

It is just the second time during the 15 year history of the poll that this has happened with the first occurring throughout the Bligh government's final 12 months before it was trounced by the LNP.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she is focused on creating jobs for Queenslanders. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Ms Palaszczuk insisted she was focused on her promised to create jobs and unfazed by polls.

"We need to do more," she said. "We need to make sure that our young people have the skills and opportunities and the training for the future."

Ms Palaszczuk added "Our job is to make sure that we are telling Queenslanders every day what we stand for and what our values are."

However, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was not surprising that Queenslanders weren't impressed with the direction of the state when they had a government fixated on itself rather than solutions.

"It is clear Queenslanders want a government that is focused on building a stronger economy so it can deliver water security, create jobs, better health and better education services," Ms Frecklington said.

"It is disappointing that Queenslanders are pessimistic about the state's direction because we have a Government focused on its internal problems, rather than having a plan for Queensland."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says Queenslanders want a stronger economy. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

On the economy, 41 per cent of voters scored the Government as average with sentiment strongest in Brisbane.

However, 43 per cent of voters ranked the second-term Labor administration's economic record as either weak or poor with 16 per cent saying it was good or excellent.

On education, where the Government has opened eight new schools and invested an extra $50 million into fast-tracking airconditioning in classrooms following pressure from the LNP, voters strongly endorsed Ms Palaszczuk.

The poll shows 46 per cent rated the Government efforts as average - consistent across the state - while one in four gave a mark of good or excellent.

Employment creation has been the administration's often-stated raison d'etre with Ms Palaszczuk rating the 235,000 new jobs one of her crowning achievements during her five years in office.

"Every single day I wake up to thinking about jobs, jobs, jobs," she said yesterday.

"Over 230,000 jobs have been created in this state since we came to office. That's not bad."

And voters generally agree with 43 per cent rating the Government job performance as average and 15 per cent good compared to a total of 40 per cent who had a dim view.

Following the Adani approval debacle, controversial new tree clearing laws and a significant pivot towards renewable energy, 42 per cent rated the Government as average on the environment with 43 per cent either weak or poor.

The most hostile views were reserved for the Government's efforts to bring down costs of living with 54 per cent in the poor or weak pile compared to 38 who went for average and eight per cent good or excellent.

Crime was also problematic for the Palaszczuk Government, particularly in regional Queensland where one in three voters thought the efforts of the administration were poor.

A similar assessment was made on road improvements and tackling congestion with 42 per cent in the negative outweighing the 38 per cent who chose average.