Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Australia's alarming iso habit

by Megan Palin
16th Apr 2020 5:03 AM

 

One in five Australians is buying more booze than usual during the coronavirus pandemic and many are worried about their alcohol intake.

Seventy per cent of people are drinking more than normal and one third are consuming alcohol every day, new statistics reveal.

Health advocates are alarmed by the spike in drinking habits, confirmed by a YouGov poll of more than 1000 Australian adults on Thursday. People reported drinking to cope with stress and doing so on their own. They also admitted drinking more than planned and starting earlier in the day.

The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education wants to stamp out problem drinking by restricting marketing and delivery services.

"We need to get ahead of this before it's too late and this involves action from governments across the country," chief executive Caterina Giorgio said. Not only are people concerned about their own drinking habits, they are also worried about other people in their household.

"Increased drinking by people worried about COVID-19 might be good news for alcohol industry executives, but it's certainly worrying news for our community's health," Ms Giorgi said.

More than 6400 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2886 in New South Wales, 1299 in Victoria, 999 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 527 in Western Australia, 165 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 63, after another former Ruby Princess passenger, a Canberra woman aged in her 60s, died yesterday.

At least 2,000,576 infections, including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded worldwide.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

alcohol coronavirus covid19 editors picks isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of informal votes high in Ipswich

        premium_icon Number of informal votes high in Ipswich

        News More than 7 per cent of the votes placed for mayor were informal

        Pandemic isolation hits our vehicle batteries hard

        premium_icon Pandemic isolation hits our vehicle batteries hard

        News RACQ crews attended a record number of jobs for flat batteries on Tuesday.

        Accomplished Ipswich icon dies, aged 79

        premium_icon Accomplished Ipswich icon dies, aged 79

        News Prominent finance figure and Companion of the Order of Australia dies aged 79

        Ipswich goes green to pass the time

        premium_icon Ipswich goes green to pass the time

        News Local nurseries and garden centres are flat out coping with so many people getting...