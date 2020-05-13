Model’s baby rushed to hospital

Nicole Trunfio has revealed her heartache after rushing her newborn daughter Ella to hospital due to a medical emergency in Texas.

Australian model Nicole Trunfio has rushed her newborn daughter Ella Wolf Clark to hospital due to a medical emergency.

The mother-of-three, who lives in Texas, shared her heartache on Instagram after Ella fell ill but said the baby is on the mend and she thanked frontline staff at Dell Children's Medical Center.

"So last night I ended up putting on a brave face and taking my brand new baby with a 102 fever to the E.R. .... it was the first time I broke quarantine in 2 months," Trunfio wrote.

"Every moms worst nightmare, not only because my newborn had a high fever (which has never happened to me before with my other babies) but also because I was risking getting the #coronavirus and endangering my entire family when I came home.

Nicole Trunfio's newborn baby Ella is rushed to hospital. Picture: Instagram

"I was told by our GP to pack my bags because I might be there for a few days, I felt like I was going into the eye of the storm. My daughter was crying when I left but I told her I was "going on a mission, going on a mission" (paw patrol ref).... and I did. And we made it back home safe. I just wanted to say, THANK YOU to Dell Children's Hospital, this was seriously the best Hospital experience I have ever had in my life."

Trunfio and her musician husband Gary Clark Jr. welcomed the birth of Ella in February. They are also parents to daughter Gia, 2, and son Zion, 5.

The couple tied the knot in Byron Bay in 2016 and split their time between Texas and Los Angeles.

"We moved to Texas because my husband wanted to record his second album here, where he grew up," she previously told Lunya.

"Then, we accidentally stayed. It wasn't really the plan, but I still have my place in NYC because I still model, and now we are traveling all over the world for ERTH Piercing party events. I get a little bit of everything, and I'm so grateful."

The US death toll for coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 80,000 this week, with more than one million cases of infection recorded.

