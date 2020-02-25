Australia needs leadership on domestic violence epidemic

(don't use online until checked with SM editor) Pictures from social media .....Hannah Baxter as Hannah Clarke from now on -Family request she change her name after separation - Family photos of Hannah and Rowan Baxter - children Aaliyah 6yrs,Laianah 4yrs and Trey 3yrs Camp Hill Car death Fire - Murder Suicide

I'M angry. I am devastated and horrified and heart broken. But mostly I am bloody angry.

Like all decent humans, I have wanted to hold my children close since the family massacre at Camp Hill, where an angry man chose to burn alive his three defenceless, innocent children and their mother.

The brutality of what he did has shaken our country to its core. It is a tipping point that must be acted upon, not forgotten. Not ever.

To those who are calling for people to just get over it - No. We. Will. Not. We must not. The time for "getting over it" and "letting it go" and "moving on" is past.

Who will show some leadership on this issue?

Who amongst those who would lead our region, our state and/or our country will lead the way and declare this a national epidemic?

I somehow don't see ScoMo stepping up on this one. In Queensland, we have two amazing women vying for the job of Premier later this year - I ask them now, which one will lead us in the fight against domestic violence? Which of you has the courage and the vision?

Who is capable?

At a local level, what can our many local candidates offer?

Will they show leadership or turn a blind eye? Our incumbent Mayor is an ex policeman and so is his nearest rival. They both will no doubt has witnessed the horrors of it in person.

What will they do to fight this plague? How can they make women and children feel safe again?

Yes, jobs are important, yes the climate is important, but our very fabric of society is fraying at the edges and we ignore this at our own peril.

Yes, women also commit family violence, and yes, men are also victims of domestic violence. But women and children do not have the physical strength to defend themselves against a man enraged with hatred and jealousy.

The narrative around domestic violence must change too.

Saying he may have been "driven to it" implies his actions were justified and therefore excusable.

They were not.

I don't care what "drove" him to it. That is beside the point. How these men rationalise their actions is at the root of the problem.

Nobody is born a wife basher or a child killer.

How are these men getting to this point? Where do they learn it?

There are "support" groups out there that blame male violence on women; these people hate feminists and women who are too big for their boots.

I have seen their vile and threatening behaviour on social media. Why are they allowed to run these groups?

I am angry. Australia is angry.