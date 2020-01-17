Australia Day: 20 fun ways your family can celebrate

WHETHER you are looking for a delicious sausage sizzle near you, think you can win at a traditional pie or lamington eating competition, or just want to sing-a-long to your favourite songs at the top of your lungs, there is plenty of free and low cost family activities around Ipswich to help you celebrate Australia Day.

Here is what is happening across the city for the Australia Day long weekend:

1) Triple J Hottest 100 party

Saturday, January 25 from 10am to Sunday, January 26 at 2pm at the Orion Hotel, 1 Main St, Springfield Central.

CELEBRATE Australia Day with two big days of live music. On Saturday jam along to the Triple J Hottest 100 party and then enjoy a day of live acoustic Aussie songs on Sunday.

2) Hoodoo Gurus live in Ipswich

Saturday, January 25 from 8pm at the Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

KICK off the beginning of your long weekend by listening to one of Australia's most loved bands, with the Hoodoo Gurus singing all their biggest hits at the Racehorse Hotel. The fun continues over the long weekend, with the venue to host Aussie music all day and games such as thong tossing, tug 'o' war and a lamington eating competition on our national day.

3) Amateur Barbecue competition and family fun day

Sunday, January 26 from 11am-pm at the BLVD Restaurant, 1 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

DO you consider yourself a grill master at home? Test your skills at the BLVD Greater Springfield inaugural Amateur Barbecue competition. There will be four categories on the day, including kids' burger master (18 and under), adult burger master, chicken and pork ribs. While the competitors are firing up their grills, there will also be a live band, beer, wine and whisky tasting, kids' games and competitions to entertain the crowd. A free movie by the pool will also be held. Tickets are $5 per person, with limited seats available. For more information about the day, or how to enter the barbecue competition, search BLVD Restaurant on Facebook.

4) Play a round of golf

Sunday, January 26 from 10.30am-5pm at the Ipswich Sports Club, 1A Samford Rd, Ipswich.

AVID golfers, both young and old, will be able to enjoy a free nine hole golf round at the Ipswich Sports Club. Enjoy competing in the putting and chipping competitions after you have played the nine holes. Or, the kids can take part in a range of activities just for them. The day will also feature a sausage sizzle, with all proceeds going to WIRES (Australian wildlife Rescue) and Drought Angels.

Celebrate our national day at one of these fun events.

5) Release your inner cowboy

Sunday, January 26 from 10am at the Ipswich Central Hotel, 253 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

RIDE the mechanical bull and see how long you can stay on for, with the venue to host a three round competition to crown a winner. There will also be a free barbecue all day, as well as a pie eating competition and more. It is free to attend.

6) Free family fun day

Sunday, January 26 from 10am-11.30pm at Jets Leagues Club, 15 Downs St, Ipswich.

DON your best Australian outfits and head down to the Jets Leagues Club for a day filled with games, entertainment, food and beverage deals.

7) Kids' Aussie Day

Sunday, January 26 from 12-9pm at the Springlake Hotel, 1/1 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

YOUR kids will be able to enjoy some fun water activities while you all gather together for lunch and some beverages.

8) Australia Day Bash for Cash

Saturday, January 25 from 8am-3pm in Ipswich.

GATHER your mates and create a team to battle it out on the pitch in one of our nation's favourite sports. This is open to any team of eight players, and depending on how well you bat or bowl, you could be walking away with some cash in your pocket. Different cash prizes will be available for different scores. For example, you could walk away with $50 if you score a century, or receive $25 if you get a hat trick. This event is hosted by Last Man Stands Ipswich. A venue is yet to be determined and more players are need. Contact Andy on 0428 981 406 or email Ipswich@lastmanstands.com.au for more information.

9) Barefoot Bowls

Sunday, January 26 from 2-6pm at Swifts Sports Club, 95a Brisbane Rd, Booval.

RIP off your shoes and socks and enjoy an afternoon of barefoot bowls with your mates. If you don't do well on the green, have a crack at the other competitions, including pie eating, thong tossing, best dressed and more. Bowls cost $10 per person. Children under 12 are free.

Australian’s love lamingtons. Which is good because there are a number of lamington eating competitions across the city.

10) Beer pong competition

Sunday, January 26 from 10am-midnight at the Raceview Hotel, 99 Raceview St, Raceview.

ENJOY a few drinking games, as well as darts, at the Raceview Hotel. There will also be live music to dance to from 1-5pm.

11) Nuttin But Oz rock tribute show

Saturday, January 25 from 8.30-11pm at the Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Raceview.

GET up and dance to some of our country's best rock songs from bands such as ACDC, Cold Chisel and more at this special tribute show.

12) Beach Party

Sunday, January 26 from 12-4pm at Ale House 24, 510 Warwick Rd, Yamanto.

BEAT the summer heat and visit the Beach Party at the Yamanto Tavern. Guests will enjoy an afternoon full of games, prizes and live music.

13) Pool parties at Ipswich City Council pools

BEAT the summer heat and take a dip into the cool waters at your local council pool this Australia Day.

The pools at Bundamba, Leichhardt, Goodna and Rosewood will be open and have free entry all day for families.

To find out more about your local pool, log onto www.ipswich.qld.gov.au.

14) Party with the Massive Fergusons

Sunday, January 26 from 3pm at RoyalMail Goodna, 92 Brisbane Tce, Goodna.

BRISBANE band the Massive Fergusons, will be singing a number of songs from its blues and rock songlist at the RoyalMail in Goodna.

15) Australia Day at Westgate

Sunday, January 26 from 10am at Westgate Church, 151-161 Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park.

FOLLOWING the morning's church service, the community is invited to partake in some good old fashioned Aussie fun, including a pie eating competition and games.

Try your hand at one of the many pie eating competitions.

16) Free games of pool and a sausage sizzle

Sunday, January 26 from 11am-9pm at the Springfield Tavern, corner of Commercial Dr and Springfield Pkwy, Springfield.

ENJOY a game or two of pool with free tables all day, or try your hand at the prawn peeling competition. The event will also feature a game of Australian Celebrity Heads and live music.

17) Car Park Party

Saturday, January 25 from 11am-4pm at CSI Ipswich, 5A Lowry St, Ipswich.

THE car park at CSI Ipswich will be a hive of activity on Australia Day, with live music, pop up bars, kids' activities and a pie eating contest. The party continues into the evening, with the venue to host A Tribute to Classic Aussie Rock show. Tribute bands will be playing all of your favourite songs from The Angels, Midnight Oil and Divinyls Show.

18) Aussie Parkrun

Saturday, January 25 from 6.45-8.45am at Limestone Park, Lion St, Ipswich.

COME dressed in your best Aussie gear for the run. These can include boardies, singlets and anything green and gold.

19) Somerset Pool Parties

Sunday, January 26 at the Esk Swimming Pool from 11am-4pm, at the Lowood Swimming Pool from 10am-5pm, Kilcoy Aquatic Centre from 10am-5pm and Toogoolawah Swimming Pool from 10am-5pm.

DIVE into some free fun this Australia Day by visiting your local pool in the Somerset region. The day will feature lots of games, activities and inflatable fun for the whole family to enjoy. Entry is free. For more information, phone the council on 5424 4000.

20) Australia Day ceremony

Sunday, January 26 from 9-11am at the Somerset Civic Centre, 35 Esk Hampton Rd, Esk.

WATCH as many new residents are officially recognised as citizens, as well as the presentation of six awards including Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year. The ceremony will be followed by a country picnic-themed morning tea. Bookings are essential. Phone the council on 5424 4000.