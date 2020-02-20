Menu
Speedster Tayla Vlaeminck is out of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a stress fracture in her foot. Picture: AAP
Cricket

Aussies cop injury blow on eve of World Cup

20th Feb 2020 6:45 AM
Australian speedster Tayla Vlaeminck's Twenty20 World Cup is likely to be over before it even begins after suffering a foot injury.

Vlaeminck fronted a Australia's team reception in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon with a moon boot on her right foot.

The 21-year-old trained with the team on Monday but did not play in Tuesday's final warm-up match against South Africa in Adelaide.

It's believed she has suffered a stress fracture, meaning she is unlikely to recover in time to play any part of the tournament, which begins Friday night against India in Sydney.

 

"Anything that requires a moon boot isn't overly great," teammate Ellyse Perry said.

"The whole squad has their fingers and toes crossed for Tay but I don't think it's real positive. We'll probably know in the next 24 hours. "From a player's point of view we're really supportive of Tay, she is a really important member of our squad and we wish her all the best.

" It's the latest in a long list of injuries for the youngster. She has had two knee reconstructions as a teenager, further knee issues and a shoulder dislocation already in her career.

 

Vlaeminck is tipped to be the first woman bowler to crack the 130km/h barrier. Picture: AAP
If she is ruled out, Australia will be able to apply to the ICC to have a replacement player brought into their 15-person squad.

It comes after former Australian star Mel Jones predicted she could be the first female to hit the 130 km/h barrier.

"Once she has that confidence to just wang it down there. It's not unfathomable to say that she will be our 130km/h bowler," Jones, who played 66 games for Australia across all formats, told AAP.

"You don't want to put pressure on her, but I think that's capable. "And if she doesn't she will generate the next generation of bowlers who want to be the next Tayla Vlaeminck."

