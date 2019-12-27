Aussie stars who’ve put a ring on it

Couture gowns, lavish venues and eye-popping bling. These Australian celebrities tied the knot – or put a ring on it – in style this year.

THE VERONICAS

Twin singing duo Jessica and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas had a lot to celebrate in 2019 - amid a very public spat with Qantas - with a new MTV reality show, The Veronicas: Blood is for Life, a wedding, and an engagement.

Lisa, 35, tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, American actor Logan Huffman, on the Sunshine Coast.

The reception was held at Secrets On The Lake, and was styled to "embody the romance period of the Victorian era, yet still have the forward graces of the '30s and '40s", according to Vogue.

Logan and Lisa on the cover of Vogue Brides. Picture: Instagram

The newlyweds at the ARIAs in November. Picture: Getty Images

The bride wore a J'Aton Couture gown and a pair of Charlotte Olympia shoes. When asked about the most memorable moment of the big day, Lisa told Vogue: "The look on his face when he saw me in my dress for the first time."

Her twin sister, Jessica Origliasso, also had reason to celebrate, becoming engaged to Kai Carlton.

The couple, who have been dating for a year, announced their engagement in October after musician Carlton popped the question at the Joshua tree in California.

"She said "yes" and I'm the happiest mf alive. I listen to Beyoncé's advice. @jessicaveronica here's to a lifetime of love and memories. Thanks for being in my life," Carlton wrote on Instagram, while Jessica revealed she had been "happy crying" for two hours following their engagement. "I've never felt so full," Jessica wrote on Instagram.

Engaged! Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas and Kai Carlton. Picture: Getty Images

JESSICA MCNAMEE

Former Packed to the Rafters star Jessica McNamee, 33, married property developer Patrick Caruso in April.

The LA-based couple were married at Adamson House Museum in Malibu, front of guests including Bella Heathcote.

Mortal Kombat actor McNamee's dress was designed by Australian couture house J.Andreatta.

"We're trying to keep it under wraps. He's a lovely Australian boy who has moved to America," McNamee said about her now-husband, in a previous interview with the Herald Sun.

"He's not in the business, which is great, he's a property developer."

Jessica McNamee and Patrick Caruso tied the knot in Malibu. Picture: Instagram

A Californian wedding!

JAMES STEWART AND SARAH ROBERTS

Home And Away co-stars James Stewart, 44, and Sarah Roberts, 35, walked down the aisle at a small ceremony in Sydney, then held a second wedding in Ireland.

"I'm in a daze, still. I'm on cloud nine." Stewart told Who, after the couple's double nuptials.

The Irish ceremony was staged at Luttrellstown Castle, chosen because the bride's brother Karl is based in Dublin and was unable to travel to Australia for the wedding.

"My brother lives over here. He's not able to fly at the moment because of health reasons. And my mum's over here at the moment as well," Roberts told Who.

The couple had been dating since 2017, and became engaged a year ago.

Stewart's daughter, Scout, to his ex-fiance Jessica Marais, served as the flower girl.

James Stewart and Sarah Roberts.

The happy couple at the AACTA Awards this month. Picture: Getty Images

MAFS CAST

Sure, their weddings weren't official but reality series Married At First Sight served some memorable TV wedding moments of 2019.

MAFS couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant went on to tie the knot in real life in November, after their unofficial first wedding on the show screened earlier in the year, becoming the first MAFS couple to have a proper, legally-binding wedding after the series.

"I guess it always helps when you've done something beforehand, when you've done it already, in terms of our first wedding," Cam said ahead of the real-life nuptials. "But this is obviously the real deal. It feels amazing. I'm really excited."

Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson made it official after meeting on Nine’s reality show, Married At First Sight.

Despite the happy occasion, the couple were the subject of drama including accusations that they had "sponsored" parts of their rumoured $80,000 wedding in exchange for publicity, and claims from Robinson's ex-friend Melissa Lucarelli that she was brutally dumped as bridesmaid via text.

Jules wore two custom dresses by Nicky Velani, with the couple's MAFS co-star Heidi Latcham serving as a bridesmaid for the reality TV wedding of the year, held at Beta Bar & Gallery in Sydney.

JESSICA MAUBOY

Singer Jessica Mauboy and long-time boyfriend Themeli Magripilis became engaged in October, after dating for 10 years.

Magripilis popped the question on a beach while the couple were on a holiday in his native Greece.

"The love of my life proposed to me in his family's home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset," Little Things singer Mauboy wrote on Instagram, under a photo of her ring.

"We are so happy … I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love," she posted.

The couple met on a dance floor in Darwin when Mauboy was 18, and had been in a long-distance relationship until Magripilis relocated to Sydney three years ago.

Themeli Magripilis and Jessica Mauboy are planning a wedding. Picture: Getty Images

The couple have been together for a decade. Picture: Getty Images

BINDI IRWIN

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin had an extra reason to celebrate on her 21st birthday - she became engaged to her boyfriend, Chandler Powell.

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."

Powell, 22, revealed he had proposed to Bindi at Australia Zoo.

"She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light."

Bindi's mum Terri Irwin shared her well wishes on Twitter, revealing she was "so very happy, and I know Steve would be too".

The moment Bindi got engaged. Picture: Robert Irwin

Chandler Powell popped the question – and Bindi said yes! Picture: Robert Irwin

SAMANTHA JADE

Back in January, Samantha Jade announced her engagement to Pat Handlin.

The What You've Done to Me singer revealed the big news on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Handlin with a simple caption: "YES!"

Former X Factor winner Jade, 32, had been dating Handlin - the son of Sony Music Australia boss Denis Handlin - since at least mid-2017, according to reports.

Singer Samantha Jade confirms her engagement to Pat Handlin. Photo: Instagram / @samanthajade

KAYLA ITSINES

Fitness mogul Kayla Itsines is expected to wed her fiance Tobi Pearce next year, in what could be one of the weddings of 2020.

The multimillion-dollar couple had a surprise engagement party in February (after becoming engaged in April 2018) but not even Itsines knew about it.

The Adelaide-based Bikini Body Guides workout founder is said to be worth more than $46 million.

Pearce planned the couple's surprise engagement, and it was even a shock to Itsines who had no idea.

"I honestly just started crying! We've been so busy, I totally forgot to take a second to celebrate our life," she said, of the bash thrown for 130 guests.

Posting about the party to her more than 10 million Instagram followers, Itsines wrote that the couple had flown "back from Melbourne and (Tobi) was silent in the car. I said, 'I feel like something is weird'. He smiled and said, ' … you have an hour to get ready'. I said 'WHAT?. for what? Where are we going'. He didn't respond. He dropped me off at my friend's dress shop, there was a make-up artist, hairdresser and 5 dress options on the table.

"I was thinking … what is GOING ON!!?"

CHARLI ROBINSON

Former Hi-5 member Charli Robinson became engaged at a slightly unusual location - the Bathurst 1000 - in October.

Gold Coast-based racing driver Liam Talbot popped the question to Robinson in dramatic style. during a live TV interview on the Bathurst grid.

"Charli, I love you with all my heart, I couldn't imagine my life without you.

"Will you marry me?," Talbot asked a visibly shocked Robinson, in front of TV cameras.

"Yes, of course!" Robinson responded, before the couple locked lips to cheers from onlookers.

Robinson, 39, said he had no idea Talbot had planned the public proposal, "it's so amazing" she added.

"Oh my god, I'm going to marry him!"