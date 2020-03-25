Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aussie couple Harry Bevis and Frances Wardlaw are stuck in Nepal after flights got cancelled and the government introduced a lockdown.
Aussie couple Harry Bevis and Frances Wardlaw are stuck in Nepal after flights got cancelled and the government introduced a lockdown.
News

Aussie couple trapped overseas as countries impose lockdowns

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
25th Mar 2020 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN WHAT was meant to be a trekking experience of a lifetime, Ipswich resident Harry Bevis and his girlfriend Frances Wardlaw are now stuck in Nepal, with no telling when they will be able to fly home.

"We entered Nepal on the 9th March, just before the tourist visa ban, and left for a trek on the 16th for Annapurna Base Camp," Miss Wardlaw said.

"We returned early after news from our guide that the government would be imposing a lockdown on flights."

Harry and Frances were supposed to have the holiday of a lifetime.
Harry and Frances were supposed to have the holiday of a lifetime.



The Nepali Government imposed a country-wide lockdown suspending all international and domestic flights until 31 March.

"Our travel agent informed us they were still letting flights out the country with Qatar and Etihad still operating.

"We had a flight booked with Etihad to the UK, but they bought their two week transit ban forward, so we were not able to fly.

"We booked another flight with Qatar for $1500 each just to get out which was meant to leave this morning, but the government won't allow it to enter even though it's a full flight.

"Very mixed messages from the government and the UK embassy has closed but the Australian one has been open and trying to help Aussies with a skeleton crew."

The couple are unsure when they will be able to return home.
The couple are unsure when they will be able to return home.


Miss Frances said they were not sure when they would be able to come back home.

"Right now, we have no idea when flights will be open, some say 1st April, some say 15th April, streets are on lockdown and very eerie situation," she said.

Mr Bevis, who is from Camira, said that he had started a couple of Facebook groups to find out more information about what was going on.

"Basically, the embassy has said sign up, so we know who's here and then bunker down in a hotel until further notice," Mr Bevis said.

"We are lucky enough that we have saving to rely on, but some people aren't as lucky.

"I will be going to see the embassy today to double check a few things."

coronaviruspromo

Mr Bevis is now appealing to the Government to bring Aussies back home.

"There's a lot of things I want to say to the Australian Government at the moment, but all I can really say is get us home.

"There are so many of us here that just want to get home and feel safe.

"Team up with the commonwealth and get us all out, what's the point of it if you can't team up in times like there.

"Put pressure on the government's that are stopping people from going home.

"There are people in much worse situations than us that need to get out."

Read more stories from Samtui Selave.

More Stories

community coronavirus coronavirusipswich health nepal travel
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News An alarming explosion of coronavirus cases has forced the government to shut down more non-essential sectors, while Qld shuts its border.

        Growers reveal when vegetable prices will drop

        premium_icon Growers reveal when vegetable prices will drop

        Rural It comes as broccoli prices hit a high of $16 per kg

        Staff member at private school tests positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon Staff member at private school tests positive for COVID-19

        Health The school is working closely with Queensland Health.

        Neighbours offer help amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Neighbours offer help amid coronavirus pandemic

        News Couple check in with their neighbours to make sure they’re okay