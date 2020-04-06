Aussie comedians battle it out for $100k

Rebel Wilson will host Amazon's new series LOL: Last One Laughing.

Amazon Prime has announced the Australian comedians fighting for $100,000 prize money in its next original series, LOL: Last One Laughing.

Ten household names will take part in the six-part competition, hosted by Rebel Wilson, to premiere with a double episode on June 19.

The first look trailer was released today.

Frank Woodley, Sam Simmons, Susie Youssef, Joel Creasey, Dilruk Jayasinha, Ed Kavalee, Anne Edmonds, Nazeem Hussain, Becky Lucas and Nicky Cody will endeavour to make each other laugh first - the last one standing is deemed the winner.

LOL: Last One Laughing is originally a Japanese format and is already on its seventh season in the Land of the Rising Sun. It has also since been adapted for Mexico.

Shot in late 2019, the Australian series will be the third Amazon original show made in this market following The Test, a docuseries on the Australian cricket team, and a series of stand-up comedy shows featuring the likes of Celia Pacquola and Alice Fraser.

Amazon also commissioned a revival of former Channel 7 family soap Packed to the Rafters, now renamed as Back to the Rafters. The drama was mid-production when it, along with most TV and film shoots around the world, was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Netflix, Amazon has been dipping into Australian productions while debate rages on over whether international streaming services, which capture a significant part of the Australian viewing public, should be subject to content quotas like that imposed on free-to-air TV networks.

Local content quotas dictate that a certain percentage of broadcasting hours must be dedicated to Australian-made content, including drama and children's programming.

The introduction of streaming platforms has muddied the waters given streaming services operate on an on-demand model with large libraries rather than a 24-hour broadcast model.

Channel 7, in a protest move, suspended production on its children's programming recently.

Netflix is currently in production on Clickbait , a drama produced in Melbourne though the story is set in the US, while Apple had started filming on an adaptation of Shantaram before production was put on hiatus indefinitely due to behind-the-scenes dramas.

Local streamer Stan rolled out a slate of local productions over the summer, including gothic murder mystery The Gloaming.

