Arm injury ends in ambulance ride

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital by paramedics

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital by paramedics Cordell Richardson

ROADS remain quiet across Ipswich with many people observing the self-isolation rules that are in force across the region, with only one incident to report in your morning update.

Paramedics have been kept quiet too, with only one incident reported last night.

In Spring Mountain last night, paramedics transported a male patient in his 20s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury, after his limb was pinned momentarily between two vehicles at a private address at 8.05pm.

The weather will continue mostly sunny for the next week, with only the chance of showers on saturday, with temperatures around 30 degrees.

For more local news and updates, your local source is www.qt.com.au.