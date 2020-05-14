‘Appalling’: chef pushes girlfriend down onto broken glass

a 47-year-old Eagleby man was sentenced to six months’ jail for twice assaulting his girlfriend last month. Picture: iStock / Getty Images

a 47-year-old Eagleby man was sentenced to six months’ jail for twice assaulting his girlfriend last month. Picture: iStock / Getty Images

AN Eagleby man who pushed his girlfriend down into broken glass, poured beer on her as she lay stricken on the ground, and abandoned her in a pool of blood after getting his brother to pick him up faced court yesterday.

The 47-year-old chef, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order, for two separate assaults on his partner, on April 1 and April 17 this year.

He was sentenced to serve two months of a six-month sentence, meaning he will spend another 37 days behind bars.

Upon release he will be placed on a two-year probation order.

He hung his head and rubbed his neck when the sentence was passed.

On April 1, the court heard, the man pinned his partner against a wall using a bat and held her there after she began slapping him in retaliation for him taking her phone and reading her messages.

Then, on April 17, in a "violent and sickening" attack, according the Magistrate Clare Kelly, the man pushed his partner down into a slippery mess of broken glass and spilt beer, caused by him smashing full bottles on the floor and walls in a fit of rage.

On the ground, she suffered lacerations to her hands and face and as she lay stricken, bleeding, the man continued to pour beer on her.

He then called his brother to pick him up and left her alone to wait for emergency services.

Ms Kelly said it was an "appalling" attack on his partner.

"No person should be treated that way," she said.

The court heard the man had previously been convicted for assaulting his partner in July last year and March 2018.

Ms Kelly said she was especially concerned about the escalating violence of the behaviour.

Originally published as 'Appalling': chef pushes girlfriend down onto broken glass