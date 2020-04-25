Anzac Day show must go on for Jeeps

FOR the first time in 34 years, Suzann Baker will not be taking her 1941 slat grill Willys Jeep to Anzac Day events.

Although coronavirus has put a stop to their usual gatherings, Ms Barker and other proud Aussies will not be deterred.

"We are trying to show veterans we still certainly support them, even though we can't physically get out and see them all this year" Ms Baker said.

"Usually, between the three Jeeps, we probably do 14 or 15 events leading up to and on Anzac Day. We also go to schools and retirement villages."

Ipswich locals have banded together to put on a front yard Jeep display at Cothill Rd, Silkstone during virus restrictions.

"We've had a Jeep out on the footpath outside for a couple of days now," Ms Barker said.

"People stop to show their kids and we're quite happy to have a chat with them about what's going on and show them around the vehicles."

One of the three Jeeps is a 1944 Willys Jeep with a .50 calibre machine gun.

"We don't consider ourselves to be owners, just custodians of the Jeeps till the next generation," she said.