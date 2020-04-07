Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

Anxiety not a reason to use drugs

Staff writer
7th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USING cannabis to help with anxiety did not prevent a Proserpine man copping a fine in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Bradley Graham Marshall, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a pipe that had been used, after a search warrant was issued.

"Police executed a search warrant in Proserpine at about 3.05pm, on March 15," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

"The defendant was detained and questioned. There was 2.7g of cannabis and a water pipe that smelt of burnt cannabis, and two sets of grinders.

"The defendant said he suffered from anxiety and didn't drink alcohol, so he smoked."

The defendant, who was self-represented, said he suffered from anxiety and was on a disability support pension.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said the cannabis was for Marshall's own personal use.

"And there's nothing to suggest otherwise," he said.

He fined Marshall $400 for both offences, with a conviction recorded due to his "previous appearances" in court.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead also ordered that the utensils be forfeited.

More Stories

drug fine possession of dangerous drugs proserpine magistrates court
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19, as the most popular online searches around the deadly virus have revealed.

        Heroes of the pandemic: Steven’s rise to essential worker

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Steven’s rise to essential worker

        News Everyone is in this together, and this Woolworths Fernvale employee is just one of...

        Pregnant woman kicked by ‘good kid’ in teen robbery

        premium_icon Pregnant woman kicked by ‘good kid’ in teen robbery

        Crime A mother said her daughter was a good kid but easily 'led astray'

        CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        premium_icon CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        News No additional cases have been confirmed for the West Moreton region today.