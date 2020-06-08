Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied

Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied

A BUS tour run by Australian parents is taking to the road to spread the anti-vax message.

The Vaxxed Bus tour will start in southeast Queensland next month.

The organisers from the Australian Vaccination-risks Network, have issued a message to the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young to "come along and join the discussion".

Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied

Australia has become the first country outside America to have a Vaxxed Bus. The tour is starting in Queensland as the bus is based in the state and cannot get over the border to NSW.

Meryl Dorey, who will man the bus, told The Courier-Mail that the tour "is designed to tell the stories of families who have been permanently injured by vaccinations".

They plan to tell the stories of families of who have chosen not to vaccinate.

"This is a bunch of mothers who are speaking out about adverse reactions to vaccinations so I would hope that Queensland Health will not give us a hard time but we are prepared for it," she said

Parents will be filmed for an upcoming Australian documentary as well as having their stories live-streamed to hundreds of thousands around the world.

A statement from Queensland Health to come shortly

Originally published as Anti-vaxxers hit the road to spread... message