Another milk brand caught up in recall

Another variety of milk has been recalled following fears it may be contaminated with E. coli, after major supermarkets issued a warning yesterday.

7-Eleven has issued a recall for its own brand of 2L full cream milk, which are sold in stores across NSW and the ACT.

Products with a use by date of 24/2/20 are affected by the recall.

"Any customers who have purchased this product are advised not to drink it, and return it to the place of purchase for a refund," 7-Eleven said today in a statement.

It comes after major supermarkets issued a recall for Dairy Farmers milk amid fears they could also be contaminated with E. coli.

Lion Dairy & Drinks is undertaking a recall of its Dairy Farmers 1L full cream milk with a use-by date of 25/02/2020 and its Dairy Farmers 3L full cream milk with a use-by date of 24/02/2020.

The bottles have been sold in Woolworths, Coles and IGA stores, as well as some independent outlets, around the state, with fears the milk could cause illness if consumed.

E. coli, also known as microbial contamination, is a food safety issue that can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, and can last up to 10 days.

Shoppers who purchased the product have been urged not to consume it, and to dispose of it immediately.

"Lion Dairy & Drinks is committed to the highest standards of quality and safety. Consumers and customers can be assured that we are undertaking a thorough investigation and will put in place steps to mitigate it happening again," the company said in a statement.

"We encourage anyone who has consumed the Dairy Farmers 3L or 1L full cream white milk product with the respective use by dates and made and sold in New South Wales and who feels unwell to seek medical advice as required."