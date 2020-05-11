Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Another aged care resident dies after recovering from virus

by Natalie Wolfe
11th May 2020 12:36 PM

Another Newmarch House resident has died overnight after recovering from coronavirus.

Anglicare, which runs the western Sydney nursing home, confirmed the death this morning.

Dozens of infections and 17 deaths have been linked to the aged care facility.

While the resident had previously tested positive for coronavirus they had returned two negative tests before their death.

coronaviruspromo

 

The death comes a day after a 92-year-old woman became the 17th person from Newmarch House to die.

Fay Rendoth, a great-grandmother, died on Friday night from an "unrelated illness" after recovering from coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 6942 cases of COVID-19, with 3054 in New South Wales, 1494 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

More Stories

aged care facilities coronavirus editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fun to begin with return of juniors

        premium_icon Fun to begin with return of juniors

        Sport The Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association have announced a date for the return of coaching programs.

        GALLERY: Wining and dining at Eat Local Week

        premium_icon GALLERY: Wining and dining at Eat Local Week

        News Check out the best pictures of the previous Eat Local Week events

        Busy night for emergency services

        premium_icon Busy night for emergency services

        News Busy night for emergency services

        IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court