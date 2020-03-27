Anonymous woman’s show of kindness to Centrelink queue

An anonymous woman has been handing out cards to those waiting in line at Centrelink in Brunswick Heads so they can claim a freebie at Bruns Bakery.

THERE have been plenty of reports of long queues outside Centrelink offices as thousands across the country lose work.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect countless industries, the kind gesture of one woman in Brunswick Heads will warm the cockles of your heart.

David Griffiths-Pisani was among those seeking help at Brunswick Heads Centrelink office this morning.

He arrived at 6.45am; four people were there before him.

Mr Griffiths-Pisani said he was there to find out what help his family could access after the pandemic hit their income hard.

His partner had lost her casual retail job, and he had been working as a contractor.

"(I had) been told from my employer that they have had jobs cancelled and the phone is not ringing so they can longer give me work," he said.

"So I was in there to inquire about parenting payments (we have a two-year-old and another due in September) and basically what our options are moving forward during these really slow months ahead."

He said a group of people were sitting outside waiting for Centrelink to open.

"Out of nowhere an elderly lady walked up to each one of us and handed us this card and said something along the lines of all the best."

"She would have handed out around 30 of them.

"She didn't say who she was or where she was from but I first assumed it was Bruns Bakery giving back."

She was handing out filled out Bruns Bakery loyalty cards so each recipient could claim a free coffee.

Attached was a note that read: May this small gesture in some small way brighten your day.

After he posted photos of the card on social media, he received a private message from someone telling him who the good Samaritan was.

Not associated with the bakery at all, he was told they were just doing a good deed.

It's understood she wants to remain anonymous.

Mr Griffiths-Pisani said when Centrelink opened at 8.30am, only nine people were allowed to enter so the waiting room wasn't too crowded.

As each person was served, one more person was allowed in.

"Once the doors were opened I only waited around 10 minutes to be seen."

"The person who served me was incredibly helpful and very kind.

"It gave me hope that others who struggle online will be able to eventually get the help they need."