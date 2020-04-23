Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirus funerals: 26 applications knocked back for higher attendance
Coronavirus funerals: 26 applications knocked back for higher attendance
Health

Anger as appeals for extra funeral guests rejected

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
23rd Apr 2020 5:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has knocked back 26 applications to have more people at ­funerals.

The move has been criticised by the LNP, which claimed the State Government had no right to decide whether the value of someone's life was more important than another.

Since March 26, 171 requests for exemptions have been lodged with 145 being granted.

A Queensland Health spokesman told The Courier-Mail special approval could only be granted for attendees, including funeral home staff, under "extenuating circumstances'' including cultural reasons, the loss of a child, a death that was unexpected or a result of trauma.

Dr Jeannette Young, Speaker's Green, Queensland's Parliament House. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Dr Jeannette Young, Speaker's Green, Queensland's Parliament House. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Safety precautions must be in place including but not limited to adhering to the one person per 4sq m, maintaining 1.5m distance, ensuring all people who attend are well, using hand hygiene and keeping a register of names and contact details so that if there was a confirmed case the other mourners could be rapidly contacted.

It comes after Dr Young approved an exemption that allowed up to 80 people to attend a funeral in Mackay for an indigenous elder this month.

 

 

LNP health spokeswoman Ros Bates said the Palaszczuk Government needed to be more transparent about how exemptions were granted to grieving families trying to mourn the loss of a family member.

"The Government has no right to decide that the value of someone's life is more important than another,'' she said.

LNP health spokeswoman Ros Bates. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)
LNP health spokeswoman Ros Bates. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Originally published as Anger as appeals for extra funeral guests rejected

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus funeral restrictions queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers band together to save struggling iconic zoo

        premium_icon Farmers band together to save struggling iconic zoo

        Pets & Animals Donations of hay, pumpkin and vegetables are being gathered by Lockyer farmers to support the struggling Darling Downs Zoo.

        Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

        premium_icon Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

        News An Ipswich-based allied health business is ensuring clients stay active during...

        Mayor thanks region for efforts during pandemic

        premium_icon Mayor thanks region for efforts during pandemic

        News 'While we are seeing positive signs, this isn’t over yet'

        New details reveal how West Moreton cases caught COVID-19

        premium_icon New details reveal how West Moreton cases caught COVID-19

        Health A breakdown of how each case contracted the coronavirus