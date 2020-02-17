Angels’ new social enterprise is a food cart with heart

FRESH FOOD: Kate O'Donnell and Lynette Paterson are serving up freshly made food from local produce at the new Angels Food Cart.

ANGELS Community Group always seems to have something new in the works and this time it is a new social enterprise.

Yesterday, Kate O'Donnell and Lynette Paterson started serving up meals from the new Angels Food Cart.

The food cart adds to their two pre-existing social enterprises, Angels Mini Mart and Second 2 None clothing store that allows them to keep their charity running.

Ms Paterson said the first day had been a success despite the drizzly day.

"We did a trial run last week on Thursday with the Angels Community Group staff and they were impressed," she said.

The new cart is open to everyone and they are hoping it will become the new hot spot to buy lunch from.

"We want everyone to come to it, we have fresh beautiful food and the menu changes every week," she said.

Having a menu that changes weekly also allows them to always use local produce.

"We use all fresh ingredients that are locally produced."

"We use what is in season so we will continue to change it up a bit and use the local stuff they have around here."

At the moment the cart is located next to the Angels Community Centre decked out with faux grass, a tarp to keep the rain at bay and tables and chairs for those who want to dine in.

But Ms Paterson said they have big plans to take the cart along to events in the future.

"We would eventually like to do events with it for weddings and different activities and maybe help people in need at the same time."

"It all just comes back into the community."

Ms Paterson said all proceeds would go back into the charity, allowing people to know when they purchase the food they are making a difference.

"It is just about reaching out to the community with another venue that I think Bundaberg needs.

"Everyone loves a food truck, don't they?"

The caravan-turned-food truck was made possible after a successful tender to Skilling Queensland in 2018.

Now they have also brought Ms O'Donnell on board as a trainee from Skilling Queensland.

Ms O'Donnell said she was excited to work on the new project as part of her traineeship.

"We are bringing a difference to our food cart, it is quality, fresh, healthy food," she said.

This week's menu entails a big juicy chicken burger, a beef salad with a difference and slow-cooked pulled beef soft tacos.

Chunky spuddies and drinks are also available and, this week only, people can have a free drink with every meal purchased.

The Angels Food Cart is at 71 George St and will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.