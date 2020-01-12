Menu
SHOCKING DISCOVERY: Snake catcher Anthony Adams had the task of relocating this Eastern Brown from a property in Allora.
Pets & Animals

An uninvited surprise guest for Allora family

Emily Clooney
12th Jan 2020 11:36 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM
QUICK thinking parents have prevented what could have been a deadly situation when they saw an Eastern Brown snake slither into their daughters room.

At their home in Allora, resident snake catcher Anthony Adams was called in to assist the family safely remove the snake.

"That one wasn't a good one - he was in the little girls bedroom, under her bed, in with all her toys," Mr Adams said.

"It definitely would have been a nightmare if the owner hadn't seen the snake go down the hallway into her room."

It's not the first time Mr Adams has been called to Allora, just last week he was called about the removal of a snake from another families toilet.

While there is a growing number of snake removals in the area, Mr Adams isn't concerned that there is a spike in snakes in the region.

"It's definitely a busy time for snakes but it's just that time of the year and the weather," he said.

"They're just coming inside to look for a drink and some food really.

"With all the creeks and that dry, the snakes know that there is going to be food and water in the homes if they can't find it in the paddocks."

If a snake does happen to slither through your doors, it's best to seek professional help according to Mr Adams.

"Don't try and remove it yourself, you are more likely to get bitten by interfering with it," he said.

"They get back up and stirred up if you try and do it.

"Just keep an eye on it and open the doors to give it an exit while you wait for assistance."

If you need a snake removed, contact Mr Adams on 0411 193 164.

eastern brown snake snake catcher wildlife
