An outpouring of love during worst drought in history

Sue Renfree from Fordsdale Farmstay and Horseback Adventures in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: @mycolourfulworld

IF it wasn't for the generous support of people on the internet, Sue Renfree's beloved horses might not be here today.

With no rain in sight and her water supplies completely dried up, the Lockyer Valley tourist operator was left wondering how she was going to protect her livelihood, Fordsdale Farmstay and Horseback Adventures.

Worried her animals would die from the heat and dehydration, Ms Renfree was forced to step out of her comfort zone and take drastic action.

"This is the worst drought I've ever experienced," Ms Renfree said.

"Last year we ran out of bore water so I had to buy it. I was buying a tank load a week, which is about 12,000 litres, and I was buying a couple of extra just in case.

"I used up all my savings on buying water, which left me broke, so that's why I started a Go Fund Me.

"It was the first time I have had to resort to something like that. I had to really step out of my comfort zone to make the Go Fund Me Page.

"I thought it was really embarrassing, but a previous client of mine suggested I do it."

Celebrity chef Alastair McLeod went on a horseriding adventure when he visited Fordsdale Farmstay and Horseback Adventures in the Lockyer Valley in early March. Photo: @mycolourfulworld

Australian's jumped at the chance to help, donating as much as they possibly could.

"There were a few total strangers who donated, but mostly the donations were from people who had connected with me at some point," Ms Renfree said.

"But it worked, and I am very thankful.

"By the time I ran out of the Go Fund Me money it rained, so I was very fortunate.

"I thankfully didn't lose any of the animals because of the drought."

Ms Renfree has owned the property for 19 years and offers a charming farmstay experience for families and horse enthusiasts.

"What I like to do is welcome parents and children to come and stay with me, and I do a really special package where I become part of the family," she said.

"People come to the house and I cook the meal and sit down with them to eat, and we play boardgames and ride the horses."

Ms Renfree can cater for one hour, two hour and all day trail riding packages, and hopes to add glamping facilities to her 1000 acre property in the near future.

Tourists are also welcome to come and camp.

For more information, contact Sue via Facebook by searching Fordsdale Farmstay.