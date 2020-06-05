Lebron calls out TV host on hypocrisy

LeBron James and several NBA superstars have hit back at Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham following her comments about New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees courted controversy this week when he said he'd "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" after being asked about kneeling during the national anthem to champion racial equality.

His comments were widely condemned by fellow athletes and several of Brees' current New Orleans Saints teammates.

Ingraham made headlines back in 2018 when she slammed both James and fellow superstar Kevin Durant after they spoke out against President Donald Trump.

"It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball," Ingraham said. "Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you're great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, 'Shut up and dribble'."

On Thursday, Ingraham had a much different tune when talking about Brees and the comments he made in relation to kneeling during the anthem.

"Well, he's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean, he's a person," Ingraham said. "He has some worth, I would imagine. I mean, this is beyond football, though. This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist. And by the way, on the streets of New Orleans - we're looking at live pictures - they're shouting, 'Eff Drew Brees.'

"That's what this moment has done to the beautiful team spirit of the New Orleans Saints."

James and a multitude of other NBA stars were quick to point out the obvious difference in Ingraham's approach as they retweeted a spliced video of the presenter.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Brees issued a lengthy apology a day after his comments were made public with an upload to his Instagram account.

"I would like to apologise to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused," Brees wrote.

"In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centred around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country."

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was critical of Brees' comments but said he accepted his apology.

One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with. He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

