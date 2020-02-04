Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Amazon scam targets Queenslanders

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCAMMERS are posing as employees from tech company Amazon in a bid to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their personal information.

The scam - which is common in the US and the UK - sees a caller pose as someone from Amazon and then begin the call by asking for payment, personal data or offering a refund.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has urged Queenslanders to be mindful if they receive a call like this.

"If you receive a suspicious phone call, do not share any personal information and hang up immediately," an ACMA statement read.

"The scam call may be a recorded message or a person claiming to be from Amazon. This is a common phishing scam across the UK and US and is now targeting Australians."

Phishing scam messages are designed to look genuine, and often copy the format used by the organisation the scammer is pretending to represent, including their branding and logo.

amazon australian communications and media authority editors picks phishing scam messages scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for motorists to name and shame congested roads

        Calls for motorists to name and shame congested roads

        News The RACQ wants to hear about the roads that are slowing you down every day

        Calls for nominations to recognise community heroes

        premium_icon Calls for nominations to recognise community heroes

        News Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the line of duty?

        IN COURT: Full names of 95 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 95 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Family finds hope after bushfires ravage their property

        premium_icon Family finds hope after bushfires ravage their property

        News A family have told of the horror of escaping from bushfire which raged near Esk...