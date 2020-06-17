Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Alleged public masturbator busted in QLD park

by Chris Calcino
17th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED public masturbator has been charged with committing an indecent act after a "quick-thinking" 13-year-old girl reported him to police.

Officers were called to Murray Street Park in Manoora about 6pm last night to arrest the man.

A 30-year-old Bentley Park man allegedly attended the park and removed his clothing before committing an indecent act over several minutes.

"The incident was witnessed by a 13-year-old girl who was near the area," police said in a statement.

"The quick-thinking teen immediately contacted police."

The man is expected to face Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

"Police are commending the young witness for her timely reporting of the incident, which undoubtedly assisted with the prompt arrest and charging of the alleged offender," the statement continued.

"The community are urged to follow her example and report any similar concerning incidents."

Originally published as Alleged public masturbator busted in Cairns park

More Stories

Show More
crime public masturbation queensland crime sex offender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breaking point: Qld prison officers ‘bashed almost daily’

        premium_icon Breaking point: Qld prison officers ‘bashed almost daily’

        Crime Three prison officers have been assaulted in separate incidents at two of the state’s high-security jails amid ongoing regular assaults.

        ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        premium_icon ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        News “Industrial action is never something we take lightly..."

        IN COURT: Full names of 162 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 162 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        premium_icon Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        Community More than 30 volunteer chaplains are volunteering their time