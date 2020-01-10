Menu
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
Offbeat

All he got was a bag of prawns

by Alan Quinney
10th Jan 2020 6:19 PM
An armed man who allegedly held up a service station at Beachmere this morning got a bag of prawns for his trouble.

A 28-year old Cootharaba man has since been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of stealing and unlicensed driving.

He is to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege at 6.10am a man drove a white vehicle onto the forecourt of the Beachmere Road service station.

The man walked into the shop, took a packet of prawns from the bait freezers and approached the counter.

It will be alleged he produced a knife from his bag and struck the 28-year-old male attendant on the upper right arm, banging the knife on the counter demanding money.

He then took a brick from his bag and raised it above his shoulder when a 39-year old women customer came into the shop interrupting him.

Police will allege the man then got into his car and drove off taking a bag of prawns.

Police located the man at an address on Gillian Street, Beachmere where he was arrested.

The male staff employee received a minor injury and the female customer was not physically injured, police said.

