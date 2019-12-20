Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scientists discovered an 'alien' fish at the bottom of the ocean that they have dubbed the 'face hugger' - and it's kind of creepy.
Scientists discovered an 'alien' fish at the bottom of the ocean that they have dubbed the 'face hugger' - and it's kind of creepy.
Offbeat

'Alien face hugger’ fish discovered off coast

20th Dec 2019 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN and Japanese scientists have discovered an "alien" fish at the bottom of the ocean.

They have named the deep sea animal after the fictional "face hugger" xenomorph alien from the 1979 movie Alien because of its resemblance.

The new species of anemone has a symbiotic relationship with hermit crabs and is found at depths between of 250m and 1100m in waters off Japan and Australia, scientists say.

The fish has officially been named Epizoanthus xenomorphoideus. The Queensland Museum's Dr Merrick Ekins said the fish latches onto hermit crabs.

The new species of anemone is found at depths of up to 1100m in waters off Japan and Australia
The new species of anemone is found at depths of up to 1100m in waters off Japan and Australia

"When this happens, Epizaoanthus produces a pseudo-shell that grows with the hermit crab, eliminating the need for the hermit crab to search for a new empty shell," Dr Ekins said.

This relationship may be a by-product of the great uncertainty of life deep beneath the sea.

"We think the symbiotic relationship between Epizoanthus and hermit crabs along with carcinoecium (the pseudo-shell) production may have evolved to adapt to the extreme environments of the deep sea," said researcher Hioki Kise from Japan's University of the Ryukyus.

"The deep sea harbours a very high number of species, including many not yet discovered." The research was recently published in the journal Systematics and Biodiversity.

face hugger fish fish ocean wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        Breaking STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20 Dec.

        Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        premium_icon Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        Business They fought the good fight for as long as they could, but the doors will close on...

        Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        premium_icon Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        Offbeat Women prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need...

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...