Menu
premium_icon
Login
Bug Hall in The Little Rascals. Picture: Alamy
Bug Hall in The Little Rascals. Picture: Alamy
Celebrity

Alfalfa from Little Rascals arrested

by Melissa Roberto
24th Jun 2020 12:28 PM

Bug Hall, the actor best known for playing the adorable tyke Alfalfa in Little Rascals, was arrested after he was caught allegedly inhaling an air duster.

The actor, whose real name is Brandon Bug Hall-Barnett, 35, was arrested on Saturday in Weatherford, Texas, after officers responded to calls for a "status check" for a possible "overdose poisoning," according to a police report obtained by Fox News.

Calls to the local department were made from individuals who reported "someone by the dumpster huffing," the police report further stated.

Bug in The Little Rascals.
Bug in The Little Rascals.

Police records show that Hall was placed under arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. Hall was transported to a local county jail and held on a $2164 surety bond.

According to TMZ, which first reported the story, it was Hall's family members who requested the police check on him.

According to the actor's IMDB page, since 1994's Little Rascals he's gone on to appear in numerous other films and television shows including Harley And The Davidsons, Body High, and Subterranea.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Alfalfa from Little Rascals arrested

Bug Hall, who played Alfalfa in the Little Rascals, was arrested. Picture: Weatherford PD
Bug Hall, who played Alfalfa in the Little Rascals, was arrested. Picture: Weatherford PD

More Stories

actors celebrity entertainment movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Australia is experiencing its first recession in decades, with jobs, wages, the cost of living and the housing market all set to be impacted.

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News Live an inspired life with QCWA Ruth magazine

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip