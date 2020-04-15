Aldi selling bonkers cinema TV

With cinemas and theatres closed for the foreseeable future the discount supermarket has got the next best thing – only question is, where would you put it?

With cinemas and theatres closed for the foreseeable future the discount supermarket has got the next best thing – only question is, where would you put it?

With social distancing measures meaning many of us have more spare time on our hands than ever before there's no better time than the present to kick back and watch a movie.

But sadly with cinemas shuttered for the foreseeable future most of us are having to make do with watching the latest TV shows on our laptops, regular televisions or, even more horrifyingly, on our phones.

Fortunately Aldi has come up with the next best thing while in self-isolation, selling a wide-screen TV that's a bonkers 65 inches in width - and will set you back just $529, which is a pretty sweet bargain for a screen that could take up an entire wall in your house.

It’s a very big TV.

For those not up to date on their imperial measurements, 65 inches is 1.65 metres, which is also my exact height to put it into perspective - the same size of a fully grown adult.

The jumbo-sized TV comes with a range of fancy features including Ultra HD, HDMI connectivity, USB media playback, audio return channel and the ability to record live TV.

If you're in the market for a human-sized TV, they go on sale as part of Aldi's Special Buys this Saturday.

Given how bored we're all getting in lockdown the TVs are sure to fly out the door - although not literally as they're quite big and you probably need at least one other person to help you carry it.

Their popular Thermomix dupe is also returning to shelves.

For those perhaps wanting a TV of a slightly more modest size, Aldi is also selling a 32 inch HD smart TV for $222.

There will also be 2.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbars for $299, stainless steel dishwashers for $349 and an indoor antenna for $29.99.

They're also selling their dupe for the $2269 Thermomix that caused a frenzy last year, a thermo cooker that costs $299.

Aldi's version comes with a two litre stainless steel bowl, 800 watt motor and 1000 watt heating power as well as 10 different speeds.

A steamer unit, chopping blade, mixing tool and recipe book are also included.

Originally published as Aldi selling bonkers cinema TV