Edmonton Police are coordinating a land and air search for a 53-year-old Bentley Park who was last seen out walking in the local area at around 9am on Friday, May 22. Picture: Queensland Police
News

Air and land search underway for missing walker

by Danielle O’Neal
24th May 2020 4:28 PM
POLICE have commenced a land and air search for a missing Cairns man who was last seen walking on Friday morning.

The 53-year-old Bentley Park man was reported missing to police on Saturday morning.

SES and police spent yesterday searching the Bentley Park and Edmonton areas until 7pm.

Police said the man was last seen walking in the Bentley Park area about 9am on Friday.

The Rescue 510 chopper circles over Bentley Park bushland as authorities search for a missing man. Picture: Jennifer Spilsbury
As of 8am today Edmonton Police recommenced a land and air search and are asking local property owners to check their yards and sheds.

The search includes personnel on foot and in vehicles, as well as the Rescue 510 helicopter.

The search area for emergency services includes parklands, bushland and local waterways.

Authorities are searching for a missing man in bushland near Dan Jones Creek at Bentley Park. Picture: Google Maps
The man is described as caucasian, approximately 180cms tall with a proportionate build, brown hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt, a white jumper and boots.

Anyone who may have seen the man or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to immediately contact police.

