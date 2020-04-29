AFL stars party in alleged virus breach

AFL club Fremantle is investigating after an Instagram video appeared to show three of its players allegedly breaking social distancing regulations.

A Dockers spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia it was looking into the incident after Michael Frederick, Luke Ryan and Jason Carter were reportedly captured on camera at a party over the Anzac Day weekend.

The video shows the trio in a room with at least two other females and one other male. Carter can be seen behind a DJ booth before the camera pans to Ryan and Frederick sitting on a couch.

The gathering is believed to have taken place in Perth on Sunday.

"We have been made aware of a video of a small gathering of people at a home on Sunday night, including three Fremantle players," the Dockers' statement said.

"We are in the process of speaking to the players involved and gathering all the relevant details and information."

The Daily Mail reports there were three females in attendance, including Carter's girlfriend, making seven people in total.

Carter has played just two senior games for Fremantle and Ryan has played 49 matches, while Frederick is yet to make his debut for the club.

The West Australian Government eased some lockdown restrictions at the start of this week, allowing indoor and outdoor gatherings to feature a maximum of 10 people if they practised social distancing by remaining 1.5m away from each other.

However, on Sunday, when the video of the AFL stars is reported to have been filmed, it was only OK for people to gather in groups of two, unless they lived with each other.

Jason Carter was providing the beats.

The AFL season was suspended after one round because of coronavirus and a possible restart date is yet to be announced.

The league is weighing up the concept of quarantine hubs to keep players safely isolated, but reports suggest it is not keen on the idea of families joining players in lockdown.

This has prompted some angst among stars, who have expressed unease about being separated from loved ones for extended periods.

Clubs could be slotted into hubs for eight weeks at a time and GWS defender Phil Davis says that could prove too long for some players.

"I could get myself to that eight week position but understand that could be a challenge for not only a mental wellbeing point of view and also making sure I could be a good partner," he told Fox Footy.

"The playing group have shown over such a long period of time that we're willing to put the industry ahead of ourselves and be as selfless as we can. The more time we can spend with our families, that is more likely to have a positive response."

The AFL hopes to finalise its season resumption plan by May 11, but wants to ensure it has a fixed idea of how the season will progress before making any major announcements.

The NRL on the other hand has been bullish about resuming its season on May 28 after only managing to squeeze two rounds in before the campaign was halted.

However, it hasn't been helped by players misbehaving in recent days. The NRL fined Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr and Souths fullback Latrell Mitchell $50,000 (with $30,000 suspended) after they broke social distancing rules when they went on a trip with a group of people to Mitchell's property near Taree on the NSW mid-north coast.

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary was also fined after photos emerged showing him with at least five women who he says visited his house unexpectedly on Anzac Day.

Originally published as AFL stars party in alleged virus breach