Adorable orphaned koalas get a second chance at life

THREE orphaned koalas will get a second chance at life thanks to the kindness of dedicated wildlife carer Marilyn Spletter.

Mrs Spletter, who is the vice president of the Ipswich Koala Protection Society, has been bottle feeding three baby girls who have been in her care for the past few months.

Bobbi, the biggest of the three, was rescued after her mother was hit by a car on the Brisbane Valley Highway between Coominya and Esk in November.

"Bobbi was found laying on her mum on the side of the road by a lovely lady driving by," Mrs Spletter said.

"She saw he mother laying there, but when she noticed some movement, she reversed back and picked up the baby.

"The lady called her Bobbi because she was bobbing up and down."

Ipswich Koala Protection Society vice president Marilyn Spletter with her three rescue koalas, Lexi, Bobbi and Leah. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Baby Leah was found in November sitting on the side of the road by herself on Mount Byron Rd, near Somerset Dam, while Lexi came into Mrs Spletter's care this March after being found alone by a police officer in the streets of Toogoolawah.

"I bottle feed them until they start getting to a certain weight and then I begin weaning them to prepare them for being returned to the wild," Mrs Spletter said.

Bobbi will be the first to be released, with Mrs Spletter dropping Bobbi off at the Moggill Koala Rehabilitation Centre this week. Once rehabilitated, treated koalas are returned to their natural habitat at, or close to, their point of rescue. Each koala is microchipped so that it can be identified in the future.

The baby koalas will be released back into the wild in the Somerset region when they are old enough. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Mrs Spletter said since the koalas were in her care, she is the one who gets to release them.

"We take them back to within 5km of where they originally come from," she said.

"Because they have been rehabilitated, I don't cuddle them. They are in cages so I open the cage door at the bottom of a tree and see they go up the tree.

"It's when you see them go up the tree that you know you have done your job.

"To give them a second chance is very rewarding, even though each time you release a koala they take a little piece of your heart with them."

Both Leah and Lexi have a little while until they can go to the rehabilitation centre and eventually back to their own trees.