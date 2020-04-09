Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

AN adorable new addition has been welcomed at the Ipswich Nature Centre, with the arrival of a baby boy bilby.

Ipswich Nature Centre senior zoologist Nicole Richards said the baby boy was born in January, with staff first seeing him in the pouch when he was still the size of a jelly bean.

"He has been growing each week and has finally emerged from his mother's pouch this week," Ms Richards said.

"He has perfect timing emerging from the pouch right before Easter as we would like to encourage the community to celebrate our native bilby at Easter time."

The baby is staying close to his mum, Tanami, occasionally venturing off to explore his new surrounds.

He will continue to suckle milk from the pouch until he is fully weaned at around 13 to 15 weeks.

A baby bilby was born at the Ipswich Nature Centre, and emergec just in time for Easter 2020.

Ms Richards said the successful breeding here in Ipswich bodes well for the endangered species.

"Through Save the Bilby Fund, the Queensland Government, and the National Recovery Plan for the species, plans are in place for bilbies to be released into Currawinya National Park and the Australian Wildlife Conservancy Mt Gibson," she said.

"The Ipswich Nature Centre has bred bilbies successfully in the past, with a male born in 2018 and female triplets born in 2017.

"Each of these girls was relocated from the Ipswich Nature Centre to other facilities and one was released at the Australian Wildlife Conservancy Mt Gibson."

The adorable marsupial still needs a name, with the Ipswich Nature Centre opening up suggestions to the public.

"Visitors may not be able to come in and see him for themselves at the moment, so we thought we could still involve our visitors by giving them the opportunity to name this little one," Ms Richards said.

"You can suggest a name for him on the Ipswich City Council's Facebook page."