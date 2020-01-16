Adelaide treated to French Open final rematch

Ash Barty will headline Thursday's evening session at Memorial Drive with a rematch of last year's French Open final and against one of the few women to have played less matches than her this year.

Barty and world No.16 Marketa Vondrousova will take centre stage at 6.30pm in a bid to reach the last four of the WTA Adelaide International before an expected sell out crowd.

Vondrouova, 20, has not played since surgery on a wrist injury incurred Wimbledon last July put her out of action for the remainder of 2019, just weeks after she had lost to Barty in the Paris final.

Spectators at Adelaide's people's court yesterday would not have had no inkling she had been absent, none at all. Vondrousova crushed Arina Rodionova 6-0, 6-0, the Aussie never in it'. While it looked a match too far for Rodionova (her sixth of the year) do not underestimate the force that is Vondrousova. This is a woman on a mission.

"I am really surprised to be playing so well, I didn't play for such a long time."

She is relishing her encounter with Barty against whom she is yet to win a set in three matches.

"It is going to be tough, she is at home, world No.1. I am really looking forward to it."

The Queenslander was reluctant to talk about the quarter-final match before the identity of her opponent was known. She would not be dwelling it she said after her Tuesday, three set win against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ashleigh Barty in action at the Adelaide International. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty

"I won't be worrying about it, I think. There is enough sport on tonight for me to watch to take my mind off tennis. There's I think about six, seven hours of cricket that will be on our TV, so yeah, we'll be good to go."

Match play is important to fine tuning her game ahead of next week's Australian Open she said.

"Those tough wins, those wins when you're not necessarily playing your best tennis I think always make you feel pretty good deep down, knowing that you can kind of scrap out of it and get out of it.

"Obviously it's natural to find your rhythm and kind of find your groove the more matches you play. That's the beauty of tennis is that there is always another opportunity the next week."

Meanwhile, anyone who gambled upon a ticket for Thursday at memorial Drive will be well rewarded. As well as Barty, her rival for the world top ranking, Simona Halep takes on American qualifier Bernarda Pera (a hugely impressive winner over the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka yesterday).

And following Barty in the final night match on centre court will be South Australia's Alex Bolt, hoping to build on his win over Jan-Lennard Struff by taking out number two seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime.