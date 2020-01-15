Accused GoFundMe scammer faces fresh charges

Lucy Wieland takes a selfie while her ex-boyfriend shaves her head.

A WOMAN accused of faking cancer to scam Townsville businesses and the community of nearly $55,000 is facing fresh charges, including for defrauding her ex-boyfriend and for passing off antibiotics as infertility medication.

Former Townsville woman Lucy Victoria Wieland, 28, was initially charged with fraud in 2018 after documenting her battle with terminal ovarian cancer she allegedly never had, raising $55,000 via GoFundMe.

Townsville Police this week hit Wieland with six additional charges.

Court documents seen by the Townsville Bulletin reveal Wieland has been accused of three additional counts of fraud, two of forgery and one of unlawful possession of drugs.

Lucy Victoria Wieland, 27, was charged with one count of fraud for allegedly creating a fundraising scam after lying about having ovarian cancer. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police will allege Wieland defrauded her ex-boyfriend, Bradley James Congerton, between the end of May and mid-October 2018, and that she also dishonestly obtained money from the Baseball Association of Townsville.

Mr Congerton, who is in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of her alleged illness.

The Townsville Bulletin in November 2018 reported that he had cut all ties with her after Wieland was initially charged.

Lucy Wieland and ex-boyfriend Bradley Congerton.

How much the alleged fraud of Mr Congerton or the sporting club was worth has not been outlined.

Wieland has now also been charged with defrauding Townsville barber Kristopher Alan Keefe-Jackson in September 2018.

Mr Keefe-Jackson said he was "completely stunned" when the allegations against Wieland surfaced.

He said the amount of people Wieland is accused of fooling was "ridiculous" but he was fortunate to have lost just under a thousand dollars and not more.

Police have also charged Wieland with forging a doctor's letter between August and November 2018 and uttering that forged document.

Lucy Wieland regularly posted images of herself bedridden on her social media pages.

It is understood police, during a search, also found pills labelled "Letrozole", a drug that has become popular to treat fertility issues in women though it is originally a breast cancer treatment.

However, police will allege the pills were in fact methenamine, an antibacterial used to treat recurrent urinary tract infections.

Wieland is currently out on bail, with court documents listing her address as Agnes Water, a coastal town in Gladstone.

She is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on January 22.