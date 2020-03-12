Accused driver seeks footage of motorway crash

A MAN accused of driving without due care in the lead-up to a crash says he wants to see video footage of the incident.

An Ipswich court heard the footage the man is seeking relates to the movements of his car and that of another vehicle involved in the incident on the Ipswich Motorway.

Liam Stuart Dibb, 31, from Woollongabba, appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention at Gailes on October 9, 2019; endangering the safe use of a vehicle by throwing an object; and driving when a relevant drug was present in his system.

Dibb told Magistrate Donna MacCallum that he was seeking footage from 17 cameras along the motorway that day.

"I've got six video clips. Now I have got to apply for footage where it starts at Dinmore," he said.

Dibb said he was looking for evidence of the other driver allegedly taunting him.

"I was whisked away in an ambulance (after the accident) and didn't know where my car went. It took three weeks."

Dibb said he had paid $50 to Transport and Main Roads for some footage and he was also approaching the Right to Information unit at the Queensland Police Service.

Ms MacCallum told Dibb he should seek legal advice and then his lawyer could make any applications for information on his behalf.

The case was adjourned to April 7.