Accomplished Ipswich icon dies, aged 79

15/05/2007 BUSINESS: Ted Evans, the former head of Federal Treasury and now the new chairman of Westpac, pictured in Sydney.

Companion of the Order of Australia and former Ipswich resident Ted Evans AC died on April 12 aged 79.

Mr Evans was Treasury Secretary from 1993 - 2001 serving under the Keating and Howard Government, and went on to serve as chairman for Westpac from 2007 until his retirement.

Childhood friend Graham Cupitt vividly remembered what life was like as one of Mr Evans childhood friends.

"After a childhood in North Ipswich including schooling at North Ipswich State School & then Ipswich State High School, Ted & I joined PMG as Technicians in Training," he said.

"Ted's family lived in a cottage overlooking the North Ipswich Railway workshops Carriage Shop where I think, his Father worked.

"We studied by correspondence in our second year using the Postal Institute rooms under the Post Office.

"I would labour through mine while Ted raced through his papers and then spent 1 hour and a half or so urging me to hurry up so that we could play table tennis or snooker for the rest of the morning. He would get in the high 90 per cent.

"I found out later as a Technical Instructor that they didn't like to give 100% & would look for ways to take of a mark or so off Ted.

"Ted disappeared from my life when he, out of the blue, forewent a promising career in PMG to go into The Foreign Affairs Department and off to an astounding life of outstanding contribution to Australia."

Current Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Mr Evans was instrumental in developing major economic reform. .

"It was his powerful advocacy and intellectual leadership which was behind many of the key economic reforms in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s."

"The floating of the dollar, the deregulation of the financial sector, labour market and flexibility and the development and implementation of the goods and services tax were all shaped by Ted's contribution."

Mr Evans is survived by his wife Judith, two children from his first marriage to Heather, and two stepchildren.

