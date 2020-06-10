Academic receives prestigious honour

Born and bred Ipswich resident Kaye Basford was recently named as one of the Queen's Birthday Honours for 2020, something she said she was incredibly excited to receive.

Professor Basford was honoured as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to tertiary education, to biomedical sciences, and to scientific academies.

Professor Basford, who has lived in Ipswich all her life has spent her career working between agriculture and biomedical science.

"I went to Bremer High and got a scholarship to go to the University of Queensland and I did a Bachelor of Science (Honours) majoring in mathematics and statistics."

After working as a statistical consultant for almost a decade, Professor Basford married had children and moved onto her next adventure: academia.

"I joined academia in 1988 and I worked through the system and became a professor in the year 2000," she said.

"I was then the Head of School of Land, Crop and Food Sciences, and did that for about ten years."

After finishing up her tenure as a head of school she then moved on to be President of the Academic Board from 2012-2014 before landing at her current role as Head of the School of Biomedical Sciences.

After a stellar career in academia Professor Basford plans to retire next year but will continue her advocacy work as a member of the many not-for-profit boards she's involved in.

"I intend to retire in June next year but I don't expect to have absolutely nothing to do with the university," she said.

Professor Basford's career has taken her to places she never would've dreamt she would visit.

"I've got to go through the agricultural development of countries like India and the Philippines and Thailand."

Professor Basford said she never would've imagined what her life would become.

"I originally went to university to be a high school teacher of maths and science and I ended up really loving the mathematics and statistics and in the end I ended up teaching at a tertiary level."

Mrs Basford said the key to successful work life was to do what you enjoyed.

"Do what you enjoy doing or studying - you don't have to go to university."

Read more stories Samtui Selave