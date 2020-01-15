‘Abomination’ pizza topping goes viral

A tourist visiting Denmark uploaded this photo of kiwifruit on a pizza with the caption ‘an unholy abomination’.

There's just some things that shouldn't be on a pizza, and according to foodies from around the world, kiwifruit is one of them.

Just like pineapple, pizza lovers have a strong stance on the worthiness of kiwifruit to be a topping.

A heated debate kicked off when a tourist visiting Denmark uploaded a photo showing slices of the green fruit covering the top of a tomato-base pizza.

The caption read: "Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination."

The Reddit. post quickly went viral, with hundreds of people weighing in on the controversial topping.

A tourist visiting Denmark uploaded this photo of kiwifruit on a pizza with the caption ‘an unholy abomination’. Picture: Reddit

The pizza appeared to have the standard ingredients of ham and cheese, but it also had slices of the edible green berry placed on top.

"That's an abomination for sure too. It's OK. There's a pineapple pizza section in hell," one person wrote on the Reddit post.

"I think I just went blind," a second person commented.

"This makes me unreasonably angry," another shocked user wrote.

Meanwhile, another person said it was one of the worst things to happen in 2020 so far.

"The World is going to hell. 1) pathologic lair, traitor, and racist a******* for a president. 2) possible war 3) Australia is on fire 4) kiwifruit on pizza is a thing," they wrote.

But not everyone hates pineapple on pizza, and those same people have supported the right of kiwifruit to appear on the popular dish.

"If pineapple goes great on a pizza then I would not mind tasting pizza with kiwi. I would not mind at all," one supporter wrote.

"I could almost taste the combined flavours of the cheese and kiwi - its saltiness and its sweetness and tartness respectively. Like it could be a good flavour combination much like that of cheese and grapes or berries," said another user.

A third person agreed, adding: "Yeah I'm curious if it would taste as how I am imagining it, which isn't too terrible, I suppose."

People have strong views when it comes to pizza - in fact, back in 2017 Iceland's president was forced to apologise for suggesting he would like to ban pineapple on pizza, admitting the comments "went too far".

Gudni Johannesson sparked international headlines in February 2017 when a student asked for his thoughts on the controversial pizza topping during a school visit.

Mr Johannesson, who was elected in 2016 and is a hugely popular figure in Iceland for his laid-back leadership style, replied that he was "fundamentally opposed" to it and would like to ban it.

"That's where the influence of this office sort of, yeah, got the better of me," Mr Johannesson told Canadian radio host Carol Off in 2018 when reflecting on his comments. "I went a step too far."

In the wake of the controversy, the Icelandic leader was forced to issue a clarification.

"I like pineapples, just not on pizza," he wrote on Facebook.

"I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power. I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don't like. I would not want to live in such a country."

He added: "For pizzas, I recommend seafood."

Canadians were particularly upset about the comments - Ontario restaurateur Sam Panopoulos claimed to have invented the Hawaiian pizza in 1962.

He told CBC at the time: "He should know better. I'm sure he is a lot younger than I am and I was doing pizza when I was a young guy, you know what I mean?"

But Mr Johannesson maintained his opposition to the tropical fruit.

"I have nothing against pineapples, but when they're put on pizza they get all sort of mushy," he said.