Abbott’s heroic rescue during bushfires

Footage has emerged of former prime minister Tony Abbott running into a burning house to save homes during the New South Wales' south coast's horrific bushfires.

Mr Abbott, who volunteers with the Ingleside Rural Fire Service brigade on Sydney's northern beaches, was filmed joining his colleagues as they attempted to stop the flames from reaching neighbouring properties.

A post on the Ingleside brigade's Facebook page said Mr Abbott and his fellow firefighters had to cope with temperatures hitting 45C.

It said they managed to successfully save all the houses on Curvers Drive at Manyana on the south coast.

"Tony used BA (breathing apparatus) on four occasions on Saturday including at two structure fires," the post said.

"Great to see Tony working hard as he always does when he volunteers with the RFS."

"Our Ingleside Strike Team Leader and his team, including our former Prime Minister Tony Abbott were first into the street.

"A number of fire trucks were deployed into the street. Sheds and caravans were lost, but all houses were saved. Temperatures were 45C (113F) with 45km/h hot winds.

"All up, northern beaches put in nine tankers to Bendalong and Manyana working with local RFS and (Fire and Rescue) strike teams," the post said.

Rural Fire Brigade tankers from Ingleside and Davidson are pictured getting ready to battle fires on the NSW south coast. Picture: Ingleside RFS

The former PM's actions comes as current PM Scott Morrison continued to face criticism over his response to the bushfires, including a holiday he took to Hawaii as blazes raged last month.

Mr Morrison has also defended the timing of his announcement to deploy military resources to the fire fight, which included a 50-second clip that's been criticised as self promotional.

Over the weekend, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds admitted she was in Bali on holidays shortly after Mr Morrison's return.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has similarly landed in hot water after he took a trip to Europe during the disaster.