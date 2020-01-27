A spectacular display of Filipino culture and heritage

A SPECTACULAR performance featuring colourful costumes, dancing and music showcasing the Filipino culture will be held in Goodna this February.

Members of The Philippine Rondalla Ensemble Performing Arts of Queensland will delight audiences with their songs and steps at the Goodna RSL Function Centre on Saturday, February 15.

The show will feature traditional Filipino instruments with 14 strings, as well as a traditional dance called tinikling.

The dance originated in Leyte among the Visayan Islands in central Philippines as an imitation of the tikling bird dodging bamboo traps set by rice farmers. The dance imitates the movement of the tikling birds as they walk between the grass stems and branches.

The show will also feature an international costume parade and disco dancing.

Phillipino performers Virgie Parslow, Merylee Otenas and Perla Pound. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The Philippine Rondalla Ensemble Performing Arts of Queensland group was founded in 2005 by Perla Pound, who moved to Australia from the Philippines more than three decades ago.

“We love to promote and preserve our ethnic heritage, thus extending goodwill and enhancing cultural understanding through music and dance,” Mrs Pound said.

“We play all over Australia,

“We have been invited to different festivals, and we also play at nursing homes.”

Mrs Pound is also a welcoming face to those who have just moved to Australia from her homeland.

“We help migrants who arrive here. If they have any troubles they call our foundation and we help them,” she said.

“We give them lots of support and help them to transition into the Australian culture.”

Phillipino performers Shaina Hawkins, Freda Pennell and Jacob Pennell. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Tickets to the upcoming show are $50 for adults, which also includes a three course buffet, tea and coffee. Children aged six to 12 are $15 and children aged five and under are free.

The dress attire is the national costume of any country of choice or semi-formal.

Doors open at 5pm with the show beginning at 6pm, with the show to be held at the Goodna RSL’s Function Centre, 1123 Brisbane Tce, Goodna.

For more information or to book, phone Perla Pound on 0468 964 470.