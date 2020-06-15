A return to exercise at the gym has some people in a stir

While gyms have welcomed a slow return to normal, many people are still wondering what is different about going to a gym now.

According to Snap Fitness Club Manager Michael Fenech the most drastic change for gym operators since opening back up is no longer being able to operate 24/7 despite the demand.

Most gyms have extended their staffed hours to help give their clients a greater window of opportunity to exercise, however, many people like night shift workers are still not able to go to the gym because of the times they work.

“The 24/7 has given us the most amount of grief and understandably – we want to have everyone back in the gym,” Mr Fechner said.

“It is a little more limited at the moment with everything that is going on.”

However, gyms like Snap Fitness West Ipswich have been flexible with their clients when it comes to paying membership fees.

Another new part of going to the gym now is booking in a session.

While some gyms have allowed walk-ins, gyms like Snap Fitness West Ipswich are using a booking system to ensure they’re following capacity restrictions.

“It was something we had a lot of discussion about – was to at least give customers the opportunity to log in and book in an hour they wanted to exercise,” he said.

Mr Fechner hopes the next stage of restrictions will see gyms return to 24/7 trading.

“So things have had to be a little different now because of COVID-19 restrictions” he said.

“But the hope is that we can hopefully get back to normal and operating 24/7.”