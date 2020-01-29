A long journey to parenthood

IT has been one year since Springfield Lakes mum Vanessa Puerta and her partner welcomed their IVF miracle baby Ariana.

The road to falling pregnant, however, wasn’t always easy for the Springfield Lakes mum who after two and a half years of trying to conceive finally turned to IVF.

“I saw quite a few doctors and years passed before I was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome,” Ms Puerta said.

“After finding out about it, they decided we were the perfect couple to do IVF after we did a lot of tests,” she said.

“The two and a half years we were trying we did everything – we even tracked when I was ovulating,” she said.

After being approved for IVF Ms Puerta said it took less than a month for her to conceive.

“We started the medication in January 2018, and I was two weeks pregnant by the end of February,” Ms Puerta said.

“It was such a relief because when we were trying to conceive naturally, we had to wait a long time,” she said.

Ms Puerta and her partner were fortunate to conceive again at the end of last year, this time without the help of IVF.

“They do say that when you go through the process once it’s easier the second time round,” Ms Puerta said.

“I’m assuming it’s because your body get’s use to it being pregnant,” she said.

Ms Puerta and her partner are expecting another girl sometime in July and she said she was happy that Ariana was going to have a best friend.