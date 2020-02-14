Menu
A Nimbin couple needed rescuing by Murwillumbah SES volunteers early this morning when they drove through the heavily flooded Tweed Valley Way, ignoring road barriers. Picture: Scott Powick.
News

Festival bound Nimbim couple's dangerous mistake

Jodie Callcott
14th Feb 2020 2:24 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM
A NIMBIN couple wasted emergency services' resources by ignoring the risks of driving through floodwater.

Murwillumbah SES volunteers found the pair about 6am on Friday after they tried to drive through floodwater at Stotts Creek.

SES volunteer Kenny Harrison said water was up to the bonnet of the car and the back wheels were floating.

He said the couple had travelled from Nimbin and were on their way to a festival.

"We saw three people and I thought maybe they had walked out from the nearby house to look at the floodwater," Mr Harrison said.

"Two of the people were from that car and the third person was the sister who had come in to pick them up.

"We offered to get their stuff out of the car and then they left in the sister's car."

Mr Harrison said it was frustrating to see a man drive through the same floodwater as they were still helping the pair.

"There's people standing around a car that's under four foot of water and then some dude comes driving through," he said.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, so I just go, 'Here we go again'."

 

A Nimbin couple drove through the heavily flooded Tweed Valley Way, at Stotts Creek about 6am today. Picture: Scott Powick.
It was a similar scene for volunteers on Thursday morning who were redirected from battling to save a house from an overflowing damn at Stokers Siding to rescue a woman trapped in a car in floodwater.

Unit commander Jack Frost said as Uki and Murwillumbah Rural Fire Service volunteers worked rapidly to divert water from the house, they received a call for help from police to rescue the trapped woman.

He said other call-outs were for leaking roofs, more sandbags and clearing fallen trees.

"Council looked after minor landslides because they have the equipment, but we had chainsaws so were running around trying to help clear roads of fallen trees," Mr Frost said.

"We finished about 3am, when it eased off and gave us a break."

The Tweed Shire was declared a natural disaster zone by the Federal Government on Thursday.

Tweed Daily News

