Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

62-year-old weapon breaks planking world record

by Alex Blair
25th Feb 2020 1:05 PM

 

A 62 YEAR-old former US Marine has set an astonishing new world record, planking for an incredible 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

George Hood spent around 2,100 hours of planking to train for the stunt, to win back his record from Chinese policeman Mao Weidong, who broke away to take the record in 2016.

"Anybody can do what I do," Hood said in an interview with CNN. "Everybody has to start somewhere.

"Every tree that's planted has roots. Once that tree is planted and those roots start to grow, whether it be 30 seconds or a minute or five minutes or an hour [of planking]

"You start repeating the process and taking care of your tree, it will grow and you will improve and you will actually get better."

Mr Hood's preparation included four to five hours of planking per day, including an incredible 2,000 sit-ups, 700 push-ups 500 leg squats and 300 arm curls. Daily.

Don't you dare even think about skipping the gym today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks guinness world records planking sports world records

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight businesses you want to see open in Ipswich

        premium_icon Eight businesses you want to see open in Ipswich

        News We asked business like David Jones to H&M if they will open stores in Ipswich

        TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        News Shopper caught up in the manhunt for an armed robber.

        The happiest places in Australia and QLD revealed

        The happiest places in Australia and QLD revealed

        Property Key to happiness is a boom that’s contagious

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.